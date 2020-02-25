Salvation for Senate Republicans

Recently, while visiting with a friend, the topic of the House of Representatives impeachment hearings came up. My friend assured me that when the issue got to the Senate, Donald Trump would be exonerated.

My thoughts were that this could not happen. Having spent several hours listening to testimony about the actions of Trump, I felt that, if you can see, if you can hear, if you can read, you had to know that Trump has no loyalty to our country. My word, he asked a foreign country to help him get re-elected, using our money to bribe that country. Then he forbade witnesses in his administration to testify about his actions, which is sometimes referred to as "CYA."

Being somewhat of an Independent, I felt that there would be at least 10, maybe 15 Republicans who would not allow such egregious behavior. They surely would put love of our country, conscience, integrity, constitution, honor, personal dignity and loyalty to those of us who elected them, and do what is right. But, as my friend predicted, the Senate majority voted to exonerate Trump.