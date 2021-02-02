Sanctuary city ban has no practical purpose

While worrying about the state of my breathing, Paul Nachman (online-only letter) appears to again be missing why House Bill 200 isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.
He is correct that the bill would seek to level large fines and litigation against a municipality, a county or a consolidated city-county government that enacts a sanctuary policy. I understand that. Here’s the thing, though; not a single Montana municipality, country or consolidated city-county government has tried to or is currently seeking to adopt such a policy. There was brief discussion of Bozeman adopting such a policy, but that effort died in 2017 and, to my knowledge, hasn’t been revived.
So my question is, why do we need to compel our local lawmakers and local agencies not to enact a sanctuary policy when none of them are trying?
So what does this bill do then? What practical purpose does it serve? There isn’t one. All it does is pander to and advance the harmful narrative that immigration drives crime. While often parroted, that narrative has very little relation to reality. Between 1980 and 2016, the immigrant population in the United States has grown by as much as 137%. During that same period of time, crime rates have actually fallen about 12% nationally. Orange County, a sanctuary area that was often derided by the Trump administration, has seen it’s immigrant population double since 1980 and violent crime has fallen more than 50%, and they aren’t an anomaly. There is a massive body of evidence that shows increased immigration has no relation to increased crime.
Now I know that Nachman or some other incensed reader will likely take issue with those statements. Unfortunately, about 50% of American’s believe falsely that immigration brings with it an increase in crime. HB 200 is designed so that 50% feels safer, but whatever false sense of safety it brings is ultimately built on a lie. A lie steeped in harmful and often racist stereotypes and assumptions about immigrants.
When he revealed this bill originally, Representative Holmund said, “There is not any hate in it. It is intended to be the opposite. It is to protect Montana citizens.” I would challenge Holmund with a question: Protect Montana citizens from what? The only answer I can come up with is multiculturalism, because crime is an answer that is simply not supported by data. While he might not have intended it as a hate bill, hateful assumptions and false promises are all this bill is built on. It should therefore be shelved and rejected.
I would also challenge Nachman to rethink his rather selfish view of what the United States exists for. While his sentiment isn’t an uncommon one throughout American history, I prefer to advance a different tradition well summarized in a very famous poem: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
Joseph Taylor,
Frenchtown