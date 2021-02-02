Sanctuary city ban has no practical purpose

He is correct that the bill would seek to level large fines and litigation against a municipality, a county or a consolidated city-county government that enacts a sanctuary policy. I understand that. Here’s the thing, though; not a single Montana municipality, country or consolidated city-county government has tried to or is currently seeking to adopt such a policy. There was brief discussion of Bozeman adopting such a policy, but that effort died in 2017 and, to my knowledge, hasn’t been revived.

So what does this bill do then? What practical purpose does it serve? There isn’t one. All it does is pander to and advance the harmful narrative that immigration drives crime. While often parroted, that narrative has very little relation to reality. Between 1980 and 2016, the immigrant population in the United States has grown by as much as 137%. During that same period of time, crime rates have actually fallen about 12% nationally. Orange County, a sanctuary area that was often derided by the Trump administration, has seen it’s immigrant population double since 1980 and violent crime has fallen more than 50%, and they aren’t an anomaly. There is a massive body of evidence that shows increased immigration has no relation to increased crime.