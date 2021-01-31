Sanctuary city ban is racist pandering

For those of you who don’t know, this is the sanctuary city ban advanced by Rep. Kenneth Holmund of Miles City. I found this bill particularly strange because at present, Montana doesn’t have any sanctuary cities and isn’t likely to have one anytime soon. This bill has about as much immediate and practical value as legislation to protect the dodo bird.

As much as GOP leaders like Rep. Barry Usher don’t want to talk about race, the unfortunate reality is that it is the dark heart that beats at the center of this thinly veiled dog whistle pretending to be legislation. This bill would have zero effect on our local law enforcement; all it does is serve to reinforce harmful and debunked stereotypes about immigrants. It’s nothing new, the core of this bill is the same xenophobia the Know-Nothing nativists weaponized against Irish, Polish, German and Italian immigrants throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries.