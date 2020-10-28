Sanctuary elephant

A human-trafficking billboard on I-90 just inside Missoula city limits, and anarchists’ symbols posted along the highway through Mineral County, are testimony of the proverbial elephant in the room that everyone knows is there but won’t acknowledge.
The elephant in this case is local sanctuary city support that has been essentially ignored in local campaign dialogues.
Consider the following in evaluating the need to make the issue a major election platform item.
A report posted last February describes a correlation between sanctuary city environments and increased human and drug trafficking. The report further shows how public officials’ support of sanctuary city status - that essentially promotes human and drug trafficking - also provides an environment for anarchy.
To illustrate, one needs only look nearby, to Portland and Seattle, for evidence of this interrelationship. And now, in Missoula, a city at least sympathetic to providing sanctuary to illegal immigrants, there are signs, literally, of the phenomena.
Public officials who support sanctuary city status or otherwise advocate for sanctuary city acceptance violate their oaths of office. Sanctuary cities defy federal procedures and requests for enforcement of illegal immigration provisions as set out in an act of Congress.
As evidenced around the country, but most notably in Portland and Seattle, these are dangerous times with growing threats from violent anarchists. Those cities are identified in the report as centers for human and drug trafficking. And, as we have seen recently, those cities have succumbed to anarchy.
We as citizens should, through the coming election, ensure leadership is put in place that believes in and supports law and order, which necessarily means upholding the constitutions and respective laws enacted thereunder.
Consider the respective policies of all the candidates toward sanctuary city status. Do we go the way of Portland and Seattle, or do we go the way of civil government without creating an environment for human and drug trafficking, anarchy and violence?
Terry Humo,
Superior
