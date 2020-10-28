Sanctuary elephant

Public officials who support sanctuary city status or otherwise advocate for sanctuary city acceptance violate their oaths of office. Sanctuary cities defy federal procedures and requests for enforcement of illegal immigration provisions as set out in an act of Congress. To advocate refusal to obey federal law violates officials’ oaths to uphold and enforce the U.S. Constitution and the laws thereunder, as well as the state constitution and the laws thereunder.

As evidenced around the country, but most notably in Portland and Seattle, these are dangerous times with growing threats from violent anarchists. Those cities are identified in the report as centers for human and drug trafficking. And, as we have seen recently, those cities have succumbed to anarchy.

We as citizens should, through the coming election, ensure leadership is put in place that believes in and supports law and order, which necessarily means upholding the constitutions and respective laws enacted thereunder.

Consider the respective policies of all the candidates toward sanctuary city status. Do we go the way of Portland and Seattle, or do we go the way of civil government without creating an environment for human and drug trafficking, anarchy and violence?

Terry Humo,

Superior

