State Sen. Diane Sands deserves a vote of confidence from electors in the Orchard Homes, Target Range and Lolo areas of Senate District 49 in this November 2018 general election.
For the many years I have known Diane Sands, I have been in awe of her extraordinary abilities as a legislator, community leader and social justice advocate. From my time as nonpartisan staff to the Montana legislature, I can tell you straight up that Sands has been a role model representative. Her ability to work successfully “across the aisle” on important state and local business has been instructive and inspiring to many over the years.
At the present time, Sands is one of most knowledgeable and hardworking legislators we have in Helena. We can’t afford to lose this valuable resource.
On the local level, Sands is always available for hearing concerns and working on sensible solutions to community and individual issues. Many things that make Montana and Missoula a tremendous place to live have benefited from Sands’ commitment to people and public service.
If you ever wonder what in the world is meant by “Montana values,” just refer to Sen. Diane Sands’ bio and you will be informed and impressed.
Andrea Merrill-Maker,
Missoula