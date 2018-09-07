As a teacher for 37 years, I've learned that every child needs to be recognized and have an opportunity to expand and develop their abilities. Our public servants in the Legislature need to act with this understanding as well.
Sen. Diane Sands has worked to improve our schools by working in the Office of Public Instruction and serving in both the Montana House and Senate. In the Legislature she has shown her ability to build consensus within her party and across the aisle for financial support for education. In the community she nurtures innovative and very successful ideas such as a partnership in Lolo between a private day care and a public preschool program.
Sands comes from a multi-generational family of teachers and knows what it requires, and how important it is, to provide a quality education for all kids. I support Diane Sands’ candidacy for Senate District 49 so she can ensure that our children’s futures are a priority.
Holly Raser,
Missoula