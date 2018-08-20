On Nov. 6, voters living in the 500 square miles of Senate District 49 will have the opportunity to return Diane Sands to Helena as their representative.
In our time, when democracy itself is threatened by right-wing extremists both foreign and domestic, Montanans need people like Diane Sands to represent the interests of ordinary people.
While the Republican Party works their mischief to suppress voting rights, undermine labor unions and deny ordinary people access to health care, Senator Sands will stand against them in the Montana Legislature.
As the GOP try to starve our public schools, Sands will fight for better wages and benefits for our teachers. As the Republicans close institutions that serve neglected children, abused women and individuals with developmental disabilities, she will fight to keep these organizations strong and fully funded. As the conservatives in Helena move to smother the wages of working people, the senator will support our families by keeping incomes ahead of inflation. And when certain politicians assault reporters, Sands will back a free press.
So to the people of Montana Senate District 49, I say vote for Diane Sands on Nov. 6. You will be doing an enormous service for all Montanans.
Lee Conway,
Missoula