The community of Lolo has recently undergone very dramatic changes along the Highway 93 corridor. We have had new businesses pop up and a spike in crime. Yet through it all, our community has become stronger and more cohesive than ever before. I’m proud to say I have watched it all happen and celebrated our victories and mourned our failures alongside every other member of our community.
What I have noticed through it all, however, is that the person who should represent our community and celebrate or mourn with us is absent from it all.
In July we celebrated “Lolo Days” and held activities to raise money for a new community park/playground. Our senate representative, Diane Sands, was there to join the people in their efforts, our state legislator, Brad Tschida, however, was not. I wonder where Tschida was if he wasn’t participating in our efforts?
The elections are just a few short months away and early voting will begin in October with the mail-in ballots. Ask yourself, Lolo, do you want a representative who doesn’t walk/live among you, or is it time to elect real representation from a person who knows our struggles?
Patrick Maloney,
Lolo