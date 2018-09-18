This fall, Senate District 49 has the opportunity to re-elect Diane Sands to the Senate. Missoulians know her as a community leader from her work at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula and Partnership Health Center. She is now a senator with an outstanding track record in law enforcement, justice and citizen rights.
As chair of the Law and Justice Interim Committee, she has shepherded bills to strengthen Montana’s outmoded sexual assault laws, adding the military's language requiring the showing of "consent," and eliminating rapists’ parental rights. Those bills passed both houses with resounding majorities of Democrats and Republicans.
This interim, she is leading the committee’s study of solitary confinement and Montana’s response to meth and opioid abuse. Her bipartisan approach to significant issues in Law Enforcement and Corrections typifies Senator Sands’ leadership in the Senate.
Sands also serves on the Children, Families and Health Interim Committee, and is fighting to see that budget cuts are restored for services for Montana’s most vulnerable citizens. She will be a leader as the next Legislature deals with fair and just laws involving support for women and children, and rights for minorities, Native Americans and immigrants.
Jana Staton,
Missoula