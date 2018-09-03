Diane Sands is a longtime supporter of public education in Montana. Her own parents were teachers and she appreciates what resources it takes to help our schools deliver high-quality education.
In her position at the Office of Public Instruction, she secured $12 million in federal funding for early reading and dropout prevention programs for struggling youth.
In the Senate, she continues to spearhead legislation to support educational programs, including increased access for those children facing difficult family environments and mental health services for children who need them. She understands the need for federal, state and private partnerships to stretch resources and create opportunities for Montanans and their children.
She has the experience and the ability to craft legislation, work with others to garner support, and a willingness to listen to others’ ideas and concerns. She recognizes the importance of literacy, civics, and the physical and mental health of our youth to produce vibrant and knowledgeable citizens.
Senator Sands is running for a second term in the Montana Senate in order to continue her advocacy for quality education. She has my support.
Linda McCulloch,
Missoula