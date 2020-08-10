You have permission to edit this article.
Sanitize against terrifying world

Sanitize against terrifying world

You are dangerous, you are a vector, you are contaminated, you can spread the disease, you need to sanitize, sanitize, sanitize. Over and over again.

Have you seen the black light videos? You are absolutely covered in germs and microorganisms. Actually, you shouldn’t watch those black light videos because they are terrifying!

Even with constant sanitization and washing, the second you touch something, anything, you are infected again. The world is terrifying; germs and viruses everywhere, holy crap! Forget eating healthy, hah! You think that will protect you from the writhing, squirming, grimy world we live in? How have humans survived this long? I have no idea. I mean, have you seen the black light videos? Oh, wait I already asked that.

Well, in the meantime, thank you for realizing just how dangerous you are and showing your concern by wearing a mask, gloves, face shield, staying 6 feet away from that incredibly dirty human in the line ahead of you, not going to your local businesses (funny enough, Walmart is fine) and don’t forget: sanitize, sanitize, sanitize!

Scott Turner,

Corvallis

