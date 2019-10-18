Can you tell me what is wrong with this picture? Donald Trump withdraws our troops, which lets Turkey slaughter the Kurds. They lost over 10,000 men fighting for us in the war against ISIS and other terrorists, and Donald Trump sends more troops to Saudi Arabia to protect them. They never fought with us. The only time they gave their lives for America was 9-11 when they flew a plane into the Twin Towers and killed over 3,000 people and hit a few other targets.
Francis Tence,
Missoula