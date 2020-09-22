× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These are verified quotes from Republican Senators in early 2016, to justify blocking President Obama from replacing Justice Scalia, eight months before the 2016 presidential election. So why are they trying to ram Trump’s Ginsburg replacement through less than two months before this year’s presidential election?

Steve Daines: “The Senate should exercise its Constitutional powers by NOT confirming a new SCOTUS Justice until Americans have their voices heard.”

Lindsey Graham: ”If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump's term, and the primary process has started, we'll wait to the next election."

Cory Gardner: “Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high; the American People deserve a role in this process as the next Supreme Court Justice will influence the direction of this country for years to come.”

Chuck Grassley: “A lifetime appointment that could dramatically impact individual freedoms and change the direction of the court for at least a generation is too important to get bogged down in politics. The American people shouldn’t be denied a voice.”

Republicans don’t want to hear from Americans, they want to retain THEIR power. Your voice matters. Save democracy. Vote Democratic.