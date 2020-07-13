Save Montana; vote no to Gianforte and Daines

We need to step up and save Montana from a federal government who through their support of Daines and Gianforte, will get rid of public schools, will get rid of our sales tax exemption, will sell our our public lands to the highest bidder. Gianforte beat up a reporter for asking a question when he was running for corrupt Zinke's seat, and now he is running for governor against native Montanan Mike Cooney. Cooney, who is relying on small donations against the dark money coming from the Trump administration.

Gianforte will follow the Trump administration's policies of defunding public schools and colleges, getting rid of health care and supporting big insurance companies, getting rid of our sales tax exemption, hurting Montanans, and getting rid of public access to our lands like he did in Bozeman.

Both Gianforte and Daines are bad news for Montana. cutting off access to fishing and hunting and other activities. Multi millionaire Gianforte is taking Trump money to destroy the little guy from Butte, Montana, who is working for the small businesses, our health care and our public access to our lands. No to Gianforte and Daines. Save Montana.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

