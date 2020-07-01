Save Montana wildlife for trophy hunting?

Save Montana wildlife for trophy hunting?

Thank you, Missoulian, for publishing University of Montana Ornithologist Erick Greene’s guest column (July 1) on the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA).

Migrating bird numbers and wildlife in general have declined over the years because of climate change and habitat loss, and they certainly don’t need government rollback of basic protection to add to their woes. Dr. Greene ended his column by asking U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to support H.R. 5552 which would ensure that the wildlife protections are maintained and not eroded.

I’m sure Gianforte will assist and support the MBTA because one of the last wildlife excursions he participated in was a prairie dog hunt in eastern Montana with Sen. Steve Daines and Don “The Sheep Slayer” Trump, Jr. I believe Don Jr. said those pesky prairie dogs are harder to hit than Argali, the largest endangered sheep in the world, which he nailed last year in Mongolia.

“Windmills kill more migrating birds than habitat loss,” his father was overheard saying recently. Maybe we should shoot windmills.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

Catch the latest in Opinion

