Save newspapers; kill Monday edition

A suggestion for your owners: Stop publishing the Monday edition of your newspaper.
For years there has never been anything in that rag except the tradition to print it. This will give you, your staff and your carriers a real day off, improving everyone’s efficiency. Most important however, do this for newspapers everywhere. Start a trend!
We all know print media is dying. This cost-cutting effort will keep the industry afloat a bit longer. We want you. We need you. Kill Monday so we can keep you.
Ed Dramer,
Kalispell