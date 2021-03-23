 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Save the wild bison

Save the wild bison

{{featured_button_text}}

The greatest threat to the future of public, wild bison is domestication, including loss of genetic diversity. Restoring a large herd on a large, diverse landscape is the only solution, and the CMR Refuge in Montana is the best opportunity, nationwide. However, House Bills 302 and 318 will preclude this option, defying: mandates in the state Constitution, legislative guidelines in our law, MEPA, 12 years of planning in FWP, 3 state-wide polls showing public support, missions of the FWS and its Refuge system, a Department of Interior Bison Initiative, NEPA, and goals of the CMR Refuge Plan.

These bills have passed the House on straight party-line votes. They are bulldozing a history of conservation effort into the refuse pile of the "once best place". If you care, contact your senator.

James Bailey,

Belgrade

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

SB260 not in public's interest
Letters

SB260 not in public's interest

There's no question about it: If the state of Montana insists on putting a highway through the parking lot of your business, it's taking your …

Speaking out
Letters

Speaking out

As I am writing this letter, I realize that it will not be seen by many. That's OK. I am simply speaking out. And speaking out is important an…

GOP did not help you
Letters

GOP did not help you

Thank-you President Biden, Vice President Harris, Senator Tester and all other members of Congress who voted to pass the American Rescue plan …

Photo good for morning laugh
Letters

Photo good for morning laugh

Thank you for the Saturday morning laughs. Your photo for the article “Helena Man Cited for Political Flag Flap” really captured the man’s exc…

More needs to be done
Letters

More needs to be done

Missoula’s housing problems reflects our national crisis. (‘Missoula’s housing emergency just got worse’ by Robbie Liben, Missoulian, March 5,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News