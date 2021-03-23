Save the wild bison

The greatest threat to the future of public, wild bison is domestication, including loss of genetic diversity. Restoring a large herd on a large, diverse landscape is the only solution, and the CMR Refuge in Montana is the best opportunity, nationwide. However, House Bills 302 and 318 will preclude this option, defying: mandates in the state Constitution, legislative guidelines in our law, MEPA, 12 years of planning in FWP, 3 state-wide polls showing public support, missions of the FWS and its Refuge system, a Department of Interior Bison Initiative, NEPA, and goals of the CMR Refuge Plan.