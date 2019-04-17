The Sawmill Gulch Road is not Missoula County’s to own or maintain. The road width does not meet county road standards and I doubt if anyone is really interested in widening the road enough to meet those standards.
The folks that bought and developed land along the road knew quite well what they were buying into when the signed on the dotted line. If the land ownership on both was all private, the road would be gated and maintained. If the ownership was federal, the road would be closed in the winter. No easy answers.
I agree there is a problem but it is up to the U.S. Forest Service, the recreating public and the landowners to figure it out, not Missoula County. It would seem the solution lies in some sort of agreement between the landowners, the Forest Service and the outdoor recreation community to contract and pay for winter road maintenance on Sawmill Gulch Road.
I wonder if anyone has bothered to contact any of our congressional delegation about this issue.
Jon Ekstrand,
Missoula