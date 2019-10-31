While chaos reigns in Washington, D.C., clean water is under assault far away in Hawaii, which former Attorney General Jeff Sessions referred as only "‘an Island." Maui County is supplying a court case for appeal to the Supreme Court.
The Clean Water Act Of 1972, which applies in all 50 states, is in the cross-hairs. The somewhat obscurity of this case makes sense as the perfect case for giant corporations to relay costs of water pollution onto the general public.
For any small businesses in agriculture or logging who approve of this, realize that you are not the ones supplying millions to Donald Trump’s re-election coffers, which are ballooning. You will pay for the large corporations’ pollution as much as the rest of us. It is a "tax" on all of us.
You have free articles remaining.
If Montana has anything, it is clean water. The Clean Water Act is undoubtedly a major factor for this. In my experience, only one bad actor can make a world of difference in poisoning a water body. Water pollution problems can quickly develop. Expect a 5 to 4 vote from this case to effectively eliminate the Clean Water Act. Expect future lower water quality soon.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula