Say 'no' to Trumpism in Montana

Say 'no' to Trumpism in Montana

Wow. The National Republican Committee, running false ads against Steve Bullock, apparently has a couple of TV stations getting so much money from the Trump administration that they refuse to stop the lies against Govenor Bullock. The Trump people have already pumped in $2.3 million against Bullock.

Bullock has recently expanded health care for Montanan, got money for farmers, hospitals, health care workers, etc. He had kept money at the lowest numbers when it came to COVID. He and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney had increased testing on all the Indian reservations.

Donald Trump's people, if they get Greg Gianforte in the governor's seat, will undo the health care and will sell off our public lands as they have done in other places. Montana public lands belong to the people and we refuse to lose access for hunting, fishing, etc.

Block the Republican agenda and keep Montana safe from greed. No to Trumpism in our state.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

