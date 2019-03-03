Senate Bill 278, which is quickly making its way through the legislature, is a stealth weapon being deployed by NorthWestern Energy to fleece its electricity customers. It’s deceptively simple — only two sections comprising five sentences — but it would have disastrous impacts on ratepayers.
SB 278 would allow NWE to buy additional shares in Colstrip for the price of $1. The catch is that the bill specifically requires that all costs be passed on to ratepayers without any regulatory scrutiny from the Montana Public Service Commission, whose legal obligation is to protect consumers from unreasonable rates. Without this crucial oversight, there would be no limit to the costs that consumers would be forced to pay. On top of that, NWE would collect a guaranteed profit (nearly 9 percent) on those expenses. The greater the costs, the greater the profit for NWE shareholders. Keep in mind that this plant is reaching the end of its intended lifespan and regularly breaks down for long periods of time, requiring expensive repair and replacement equipment.
In short, SB 278 would shift all of the risk of a very bad investment onto ratepayers, while lining the pockets of shareholders. Please let your legislators know that you strongly oppose SB 278.
Jennifer Swearingen,
Bozeman