 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SB260 not in public's interest

SB260 not in public's interest

{{featured_button_text}}

There's no question about it: If the state of Montana insists on putting a highway through the parking lot of your business, it's taking your private property and you must be compensated. But supporters of SB260 want you to believe that if the government tells you to stop polluting, for example, or otherwise harming the public interest, that’s a taking too, because your business is going to be worth less if you can’t pollute freely. It’s as though you had a private property right to pollute!

That’s clearly wrong. If the value of your business depends on your using a public resource — in this case, the natural environment — without paying for it, you have appropriated public property without compensation, and the public has no obligation to pay you for taking back what it already owns.

What this bill is really about is suppressing the government’s ability to make reasonable, needed regulations. And the public interest be damned.

Dick Barrett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo good for morning laugh
Letters

Photo good for morning laugh

Thank you for the Saturday morning laughs. Your photo for the article “Helena Man Cited for Political Flag Flap” really captured the man’s exc…

Wear a mask if you choose
Letters

Wear a mask if you choose

I was happy to see Ann Hamilton’s response to Pete Hasquet's letter to the editor. She opines that the science doesn’t back allowing businesse…

GOP 'culture war' bills
Letters

GOP 'culture war' bills

Although past Montana State legislative sessions ought to have been a warning, I wasn't fully prepared for the onslaught of Republican "cultur…

Consider the facts
Letters

Consider the facts

Please consider these facts regarding Jon Tester’s voting record on these important amendments proposed for the American Rescue Act of 2021. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News