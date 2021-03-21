SB260 not in public's interest

There's no question about it: If the state of Montana insists on putting a highway through the parking lot of your business, it's taking your private property and you must be compensated. But supporters of SB260 want you to believe that if the government tells you to stop polluting, for example, or otherwise harming the public interest, that’s a taking too, because your business is going to be worth less if you can’t pollute freely. It’s as though you had a private property right to pollute!