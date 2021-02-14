Scapegoat plan violates wilderness

Objections include altering the natural area by introducing rotenone poison in water, use of helicopters and motorized rafts in wilderness where motorized is prohibited, and artificially stocking naturally fishless lakes in wilderness, all in direct violation of the Wilderness Act. The state plan includes 60 or more helicopter flights to haul in poisons and other equipment, a motorboat for poisoning the lakes, and extensive use of generators and other motorized equipment in the wilderness. The Wilderness Act prohibits all of these activities unless they are the minimum required for preserving wilderness.