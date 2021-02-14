Scapegoat plan violates wilderness

I oppose the expensive, convoluted Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks proposal of stocking fish in the lakes and streams in the Scapegoat Wilderness.
Objections include altering the natural area by introducing rotenone poison in water, use of helicopters and motorized rafts in wilderness where motorized is prohibited, and artificially stocking naturally fishless lakes in wilderness, all in direct violation of the Wilderness Act. The state plan includes 60 or more helicopter flights to haul in poisons and other equipment, a motorboat for poisoning the lakes, and extensive use of generators and other motorized equipment in the wilderness. The Wilderness Act prohibits all of these activities unless they are the minimum required for preserving wilderness.
The plan has nothing to do with wilderness preservation. Therefore, the U.s. Forest Service should not approve this project; but were it to be considered, a complete environmental impact statement would be required.
Would you like to comment? Too bad the two-week comment period is over.
Barbara Ross,
Missoula