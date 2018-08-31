I’ve been a resident of western Montana for almost 50 years and I just now realize that both Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi also reside part-time in Big Sky Country. Or at least that’s what the Republicans want you to believe if you watch their most recent political TV ads.
It seems to me that both Montana Republican candidates — Maryland Matt the Developer Rosendale and Greg “I cudda bin a contenda” Gianforte — grew up closer to Schumer/Pelosi on the East Coast than either U.S. Sen. Jon Tester or candidate Kathleen Williams.
Gianforte’s latest film production smearing Williams is quite interesting because I could swear I viewed pictures of Hanoi Jane Fonda, Angela Davis, the Weather Underground and Chicago Seven folks cheering Williams on in the background during one of her rallies. Boy, those folks looked old.
I guess if you don’t have any actual solutions to today’s problems and you’re stuck riding on the coattails of the Supreme Space Force Commander “Agent Orange,” you’ll conjure up images of the scary Democratic Dynamic Duo (DDD) serving in Washington as a diversion to real issues.
I’m looking forward to the debates between these candidates primarily to see if Rosendale and Gianforte even show up.
Jim Hamilton,
Florence