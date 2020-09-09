School bond a win-win for Lolo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a former Lolo School student, I remember the faulty, decaying and uncomfortable facilities during my six years at Lolo.

Lolo voters are being asked to approve a $22.1 million bond for a new building to improve access and furnish the community with a modern school building. It is really a win-win for the community.

Students, educators, parents, and Lolo residents have a lot to gain with a safe, efficient and accessible building that can accommodate community groups and more students as our community grows. The new building allows a better environment for teaching and learning.

Taxpayers are winning in this plan, too! Interest rates are at historic lows and the district can sell the old school complex to offset the bond’s costs. The plan saves taxpayers a boatload on maintenance and repair costs related to the current, outdated Lolo School complex.

For the cost of a pizza delivery per month, Lolo voters can opt to save money in long-term tax costs and improve the health of our community. That sounds like a good deal to me.

I strongly encourage you to vote "yes" for the Lolo School bond. It’s a win-win!

Brock Flynn,

Lolo

