Schools need less administrators

If Greg Gianforte is really serious about introducing efficiencies of private corporations into our state government I suggest he start with the public school system. While I was practicing law in California over 30 years ago, I got involved in the process of putting school vouchers on the California ballot. I was able to talk with several school administrators involved in large Catholic school systems in the Monterey Bay Area. They told me that there was a reason that the Catholic schools in this area were able to educate students for far less expenditures per student than the public school systems were able to educate students. The primary reason was the public school systems were so expensive was that they had at least five times as many administrators that the Catholic school systems had.