There is no doubt who is the best women's basketball player in University of Montana annals.

There is equally no discussion to be had about who is the finest coach.

As difficult as it was to replace Shannon Cate Schweyen in the lineup, how about following Robin Selvig's?

In my eight years of Lady Griz play by play, I learned plenty from Selvig and Schweyen provided me with a unique perspective of her leadership, courage and athleticism.

But Schweyen just didn't win enough games.

There were a myriad of reasons for that — key injuries, transferring of players and not catching every big fish — not signing every key in-state recruit (something that Selvig always seemed to do).

Following a legend like Selvig is one of the toughest things any coach could do but Schweyen kept her head high, said all the right things, but again just didn't win enough games.

The only problem I have is if you are going to tell a coach two weeks prior that she is going to have a couple more years, then proclaim things change, then fire her two weeks later, that's just not the way it's done here.