Science is not the same as statistics

This is a response to the Dec. 8 opinion piece titled "Is mask mandate helping or hurting?"

The author begins that piece saying they follow the science and indicating they are going to then quote "the science," but what follows is not, in fact, "science" but rather statistics; those are two very different things. Statistics are so easily manipulated or selectively quoted that they can, and are, regularly bent to provide evidence for any side of an argument. Science is a process that provides objective evidence based on rigorous testing and its conclusions are updated as new evidence emerges.

To date, the best science on community masking is this: as many as 40% of people with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic, meaning they won't know they have it but can still spread it. If those people wear masks in public, their likelihood of transmission drops significantly (so we wear masks to keep others safe).

Meanwhile, healthy people wearing masks also reduce their likelihood of acquiring the virus through airborne droplets (so we wear masks to keep ourselves safe). Wearing masks is hardly punishment; it's being a good citizen. And the "breathing CO2" bit is simply not true (see "Science").