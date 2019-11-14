Montana Public Service Commissioner Roger Koopman (guest column, Nov. 4) thankfully is not Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Koopman labeled the Climate Strike as a "far left event" with a radical "socialist agenda" promoted by a Donald Trump-hating public school system. It's clear why he doesn't want future climate victims of his PSC votes protesting in the streets.
Koopman points to Galileo and Einstein as examples of "brash individualists" who "never carried a sign down Main Street or joined a mass protest to be politically correct."
No, Galileo was instead forced to become "dogmatically correct" by apologizing for "heresy" in order to be released from church imprisonment.
Einstein spent his senior years opposing nuclear weapons and promoting the "radical socialist agenda" with which Koopman demonizes schoolchildren not wishing to perish in the ongoing Sixth Great Extinction.
Science and philosophy — disciplines in pursuit of truth — point to the example of Socrates, who drank deadly hemlock rather than renounce his purported "corruption of youth."
Youths marching to propagate climate truth and educators refusing to punish them understand that charges of "corruption of youth" are better met with protest than hemlock.
J. Kevin Hunt,
Missoula