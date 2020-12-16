Scripture supports wearing face masks

Sadly, I have observed anger and outright vitriol both outside and inside church buildings from Christian men regarding mask wearing. I would like to use scripture to bring clarity to this issue.

In Genesis, God asks Cain where his brother is after his act of murder, with the response, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” God’s implied response is yes, in fact.

1 John 3:16 states, “By this we know love, that he laid down his life for us, and we ought to lay down our lives for the brothers/sisters.” I have heard, “I am not covering my face because man is created in the image of God.” Moses came down from Mount Sinai with the law and God told him to cover his face because it was glowing from being in his presence and would scare the Israelites.

God is not against wearing masks, really. If we are flagrantly defying mask orders within the church, what message does that send to those outside the faith? Wearing masks is the most loving act we can commit at this time as Christians. Not wearing a mask is not manly, it is based in prideful arrogance. Wasn't that Lucifer?

Edward Boniecki,

Florence

