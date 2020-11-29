Sea levels rise despite climate

The Boone and Crockett Club has declared climate change puts the world's wildlife at risk (Nov. 21).

Data shows sea levels rising in the USA. Yes, they are.

Sea levels keep rising no matter what the climate does. Why does this happen? Space dust and erosion. When the seas fill up with dirt, the sea levels rise.

Why do sea levels only rise in the USA? Maybe because we drink a lot of beer.

Mike Dey,

Missoula

