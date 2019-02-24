Thank you, Missoula County Public Schools, for proposing to add seat belts to local bus fleets.
Across the country, we rely on child passenger safety restraint systems on school buses. Locally, it is no different. Pupil transport is far safer with properly fitted seat belts and appropriate lap-shoulder harnesses. Students riding buses are securely strapped in while trained and certified school bus drivers safely negotiate the twists and turns of their daily routes to and from school. All school bus drivers perform a daily pre-trip vehicle inspection to ensure bus transport is safe for riders.
While seat belts are not yet mandated by law in Montana, parents and community members know Missoula County Public Schools will exceed minimum safety standards to demonstrate exemplary safe and responsible ridership for enrolled children.
As a national child transportation specialist, I endorse this proposal and wish to thank everyone who worked together to meet the need — especially our school bus drivers who face incredible stress each day to make certain all children reach school safely.
Elaine Shea,
Missoula