I was pleased to read that Gary Marbut attended one of the Black Lives Matter protests at the courthouse. Now, as an “expert” on the Second Amendment, I hope he can educate Henry Fowler on the meaning of that amendment. In his June 8 letter to the Missoulian, Mr. Fowler emphasized that “Police killings of unarmed blacks accounted for approximately 0.6% of homicides of blacks.” Although he didn’t write this in his letter, this seems to suggest he is saying that is acceptable for police to kill armed Black people. I went back and reread the Second Amendment and it says, “ … the right of people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” It doesn’t say it applies to certain people, it just says, “people.” If we start limiting that right it could lead down the slippery slope of Second Amendment rights being eroded for all of us. Maybe Mr. Fowler should listen to Mr. Marbut when he writes, “If you cannot get into a tolerant comfort zone about this important constitutional right, perhaps Montana is not a good fit for you.”

George Goble,

Missoula

