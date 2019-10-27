Accomplishments:
Deregulation of finance, pharmaceutical and fossil fuel oligopolies.
Deficit financing enabling a huge tax cut to 1% of Americans.
A fiat-installed China trade policy that injures Americans.
A fiat-imposed agreement with Turkish President Erdogan that damages American positions, injuries our Kurdish allies, while advancing the interests of Syrian President Assad, and perhaps advancing Vladimir Putin's position in the upper Mideast.
A secret organization, with two operatives financed by a foreign, pro-Putin billionaire, fabricating elements of a story that could be used to smear a candidate for the USA presidency.
An energy policy certain to add additional tons per square mile of heavy, heat absorbing greenhouse gasses blanketing this planet.
A social policy favoring hetero white males while disfavoring, occasionally oppressing, sometimes being cruel to people other than hetero white males.
How to sustain the above accomplishments? Win the Electoral College vote but lose the popular vote. That worked in 2000, also in 2016.
Solicit big money to employ gerrymandering, voter registration checkoff, vote and voter suppression, and hacking of vote machines.
Of equal importance, put big money attack ads in Facebook. Ads that do not meet the ethical standards of newspapers and cable TV.
Target certain voter groups in certain target states.
Bob Williams,
Stevensville