Secretary of State's Office needs Bennett's leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an active member of a local elections advisory committee, I have seen how much work goes into keeping our elections accessible, secure and accurate. I have seen how important it is to have strong leadership in the Secretary of State’s Office, and how lacking that leadership has been for the last four years.

We desperately need a new secretary of state and I am proud to support Bryce Bennett’s candidacy. He is, quite frankly, the best person for the job.

Bennett is one of the hardest-working and most driven leaders I know. Whether he is registering voters in town or fighting for voting rights in the Legislature, he works tirelessly to ensure people can engage in their democracy.

Our SOS office needs this kind of leadership — someone dedicated to improving elections and willing to work in partnership with local election administrators to get them the resources and answers they need when they need them.

Bennett is that person, and we need his expertise and dedication now more than ever, not only in election preparedness, but also in the many other roles our SOS plays, including as a member of the Land Board. Bennett has outstanding credentials when it comes to safeguarding our right to clean air and water and voting to defend our right to hunt, fish and recreate on our public lands.