Sedition Steve is highly unlikely to resign, because if he had the decency to resign, then he would have had the decency to not do what he did leading up to Jan. 6. So, I suggest that we make Jan. 6, an unofficial “Sedition Steve Daines Day”, so that we do not forget his actions leading up to the Terrorist Attack on our nation’s Capitol and vote accordingly should he run again. Sedition Steve now is running backwards so fast that if things do not work out for him, he might be able to play defensive back for either the Grizzlies or the Bobcats! The real good news is that Sedition Steve will now, for his first time, be in the Senate Minority.