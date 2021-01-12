 Skip to main content
Sedition Steve Daines Day

Sedition Steve is highly unlikely to resign, because if he had the decency to resign, then he would have had the decency to not do what he did leading up to Jan. 6. So, I suggest that we make Jan. 6, an unofficial “Sedition Steve Daines Day”, so that we do not forget his actions leading up to the Terrorist Attack on our nation’s Capitol and vote accordingly should he run again. Sedition Steve now is running backwards so fast that if things do not work out for him, he might be able to play defensive back for either the Grizzlies or the Bobcats! The real good news is that Sedition Steve will now, for his first time, be in the Senate Minority.

As for Maryland Matt, no need to make an unofficial day for that pip-squeak, because if he chooses to run again, he will be up for election next year - yup, 2022. This guy is not smart enough to know when to close his mouth, so he is now blaming the Democrats for making a big deal out of the 6 January events. Where do we find such people?

David Forbes,

Frenchtown

