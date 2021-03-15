 Skip to main content
Seeds are the key to life

We know that industrial agriculture is one of the leading sources of carbon emissions, toxic pesticides and herbicides. We can also see that industrial agriculture is one of the leading causes of social disparity, both here in the U.S. and worldwide.

The biggest loser in industrial agriculture, though, is our heritage of seed. Seeds are the key to life — they are the place where all food starts! Seeds are our connection to our grandmothers, who saved seeds to replant. They are our tie to the elder wisdom of generations. Sadly, we have forgotten to care for our seeds, instead allowing big corporations and their affiliated government officials and programs to treat our seeds as commodities, not as our living history nor as our source for resilience on earth.

We must release ourselves from the current system of corporate industrial polluting slave-driven gene-manipulated subsidized unhealthy agriculture as a profit-driven big business.

Grow food, save seeds, and participate in the regeneration of our food, soil, and agriculture right now. Find places to plant vegetables this summer. Look for spaces to grow on along driveways, beside houses, in the boulevard of the street — everywhere there is soil you can grow food. Start preparing the ground by removing grass and rocks. Spring’s here so get ready!

Laura Garber, 

Hamilton

