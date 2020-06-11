Seeing the light on tax increment financing

But then you lost me at your conclusion of yours and Mayor Engen’s “cordial” debate about TIF (Tax Increment Financing) , a hot topic in this city. I quote, “He (Adam Hertz) said he’d like the state legislature to put a cap on how much of a city’s tax base can be tied up in TIF” (Missoulian, June 9).

By the way, in the past I have spouted off against too much TIF in the city also, but I have come to see the “light.” When I walk my Scottie dog Angus along the beautifully paved trail next to the railroad siding on the Westside that was put in last summer with TIF, I am grateful. I remember the one and only time I walked a scary path along the railroad between Spruce Street and Pine Street, just one block, and I never walked it again. It was overgrown with trees and weeds and garbage and clothes and I didn’t stand around to see what else. Now it is a flat paved path with landscaping blocks and streetlights. I am very thankful for the TIF in that case, as it has affected me personally.