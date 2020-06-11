Seeing the light on tax increment financing

Adam Hertz, you had me at the Missoula Redevelopment Agency redrawing “the boundary of the district to capture the expanded tax base from Southgate Mall and used the money for a new public road from Brooks to Reserve.”
But then you lost me at your conclusion of yours and Mayor Engen’s “cordial” debate about TIF (Tax Increment Financing), a hot topic in this city. I quote, “He (Adam Hertz) said he’d like the state legislature to put a cap on how much of a city’s tax base can be tied up in TIF” (Missoulian, June 9).
I thought you were from the party that believes in hands-off government, but you want the state legislature to dictate one more control over the cities in the state.
By the way, in the past I have spouted off against too much TIF in the city also, but I have come to see the “light.” When I walk my Scottie dog Angus along the beautifully paved trail next to the railroad siding on the Westside that was put in last summer with TIF, I am grateful. I remember the one and only time I walked a scary path along the railroad between Spruce Street and Pine Street, just one block, and I never walked it again. It was overgrown with trees and weeds and garbage and clothes and I didn’t stand around to see what else. Now it is a flat paved path with landscaping blocks and streetlights. I am very thankful for the TIF in that case, as it has affected me personally.
Also helping to change my opinion was the article in today’s Missoulian about the TIF to be used for police showers at the Catlin Street facility, something much needed. I have one more thing to say: Go, Glasgow Scotties, Go!
Renee Valley,
Missoula
