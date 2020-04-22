Seek cure to climate change from the lord

Dear “Montana people of faith and Earth Day 2020” (guest column of April 22), in addition to treating the symptoms of climate change, seek the cure.
2 Chronicles 7:13-14: “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Yes, lord, heal our land.
Bradley Williams,
Hamilton
