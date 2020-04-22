Seek cure to climate change from the lord

Seek cure to climate change from the lord

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear “Montana people of faith and Earth Day 2020” (guest column of April 22), in addition to treating the symptoms of climate change, seek the cure.

2 Chronicles 7:13-14: “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Yes, lord, heal our land.

Bradley Williams,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News