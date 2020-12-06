Seeking info on building of trail

I was walking in the Mission Valley, near Ninepipes, on a lovely, sunny autumn day. The 70-miles-long Mission Range looms magnificently over the east side of the Flatheads on the valley floor. Snow on the west faces of the rugged crags brightly reflected the afternoon sunlight. I wished I was still young enough to climb up there into the small trees dotting the upper slopes, below the rocky peaks.

I talked with a couple Salish kids about hiking the Post Creek canyon for five miles, past the MacDonald Reservoir. The trail parallels the north side of the reservoir and crosses a 100-yard-wide sheer cliff face, which has a perfectly aligned trail ledge the Civilian Conservation Corps built in the 1930s. I noticed there were no rock drill marks on the face of the cliff above the trail ledge, and since then I've wondered how the CCC trail crew removed the face of that cliff to make the trail bench. You always see rock drill tracks on the sides of highway cuts through rock.

Are there any old timers around who worked on that CCC trail crew or knows how they removed the face of that cliff to build the trail?

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

