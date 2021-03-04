Seeley residents not against sewer

This is a response to Dawn Bennett’s (March 2) letter about the Seeley Lake sewer plan.

Contrary to your uninformed opinion, we in Seeley Lake are not opposed to a sewer system. What we are opposed to is an extremely expensive system that has not been shown in any way to be helpful to us.

We are opposed to having a system that does not include the likeliest polluters, those homes and businesses right on the lake. We are opposed to a system that is being implemented without even testing if there is pollution in our lake. We are opposed to the Sewer Board never looking into alternative systems.

So, form your little group of Seeley Lake boycotters and spread your uninformed opinions about us. And, by all means, look at us in your rearview mirror. You will not be missed.

Nancy Bartlett,

Seeley Lake

