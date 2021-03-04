 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeley residents not against sewer

Seeley residents not against sewer

{{featured_button_text}}

This is a response to Dawn Bennett’s (March 2) letter about the Seeley Lake sewer plan.

Contrary to your uninformed opinion, we in Seeley Lake are not opposed to a sewer system. What we are opposed to is an extremely expensive system that has not been shown in any way to be helpful to us.

We are opposed to having a system that does not include the likeliest polluters, those homes and businesses right on the lake. We are opposed to a system that is being implemented without even testing if there is pollution in our lake. We are opposed to the Sewer Board never looking into alternative systems.

So, form your little group of Seeley Lake boycotters and spread your uninformed opinions about us. And, by all means, look at us in your rearview mirror. You will not be missed.

Nancy Bartlett,

Seeley Lake

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More Republican hypocrisy
Letters

More Republican hypocrisy

Trumpicans are a funny group of people, if you find hypocrisy funny. The reactionary members of the Montana legislature, who are the legacy of…

Stolen election
Letters

Stolen election

Was the election ‘a fraud’? Were 61 courts, including Trump’s packed U.S. supreme court- wrong? What evidence was presented under oath in court?

America better with Biden
Letters

America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspaper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News