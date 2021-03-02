Seeley residents protesting sewer

Seeley Lake's 70% voters rejected the bond for a sewer treatment system.

What were you thinking? Did you think where your water will flow and pollute others?

Did you think what will happen in the future and your tourist business?

No, you were not thinking, so we will think for you and act.

A small group is boycotting "Sewer Lake." We are spreading the word and this group will grow.

We have all had to pay for things we deemed unnecessary, but this is necessary. Buck up, but until then, enjoy watching the cars not stopping for gas, food, boating, fishing, vacationing, etc.

We will be happy to see Sewer Lake in our rearview mirrors.

Dawn Bennett,

Missoula

