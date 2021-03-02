 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeley residents protesting sewer

Seeley residents protesting sewer

{{featured_button_text}}

Seeley Lake's 70% voters rejected the bond for a sewer treatment system.

What were you thinking? Did you think where your water will flow and pollute others? 

Did you think what will happen in the future and your tourist business?

No, you were not thinking, so we will think for you and act.

A small group is boycotting "Sewer Lake." We are spreading the word and this group will grow.

We have all had to pay for things we deemed unnecessary, but this is necessary. Buck up, but until then, enjoy watching the cars not stopping for gas, food, boating, fishing, vacationing, etc.

We will be happy to see Sewer Lake in our rearview mirrors.

Dawn Bennett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More Republican hypocrisy
Letters

More Republican hypocrisy

Trumpicans are a funny group of people, if you find hypocrisy funny. The reactionary members of the Montana legislature, who are the legacy of…

Stolen election
Letters

Stolen election

Was the election ‘a fraud’? Were 61 courts, including Trump’s packed U.S. supreme court- wrong? What evidence was presented under oath in court?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News