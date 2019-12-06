It’s been a tremendous disappointment to see the lack of coverage of the monstrosity being fascistly imposed on the residents of Seeley Lake by their do-gooder Sewer District Board, including longtime Democratic politician Jean Curtiss.
Just released projections now pin the minimum charge to each resident at $130 per month to pay for debt for a new sewer system. This only covers the minimum debt per household of $7,500 and yet the next phase will impose additional costs of $8,000 or more per household in each phase. Add these costs and each resident could see their water bills approaching $300 or more per month.
People move out of the city to avoid heavy taxes and regulations. With the city water charging less than $70 per unit, this puts the citizens of Seeley Lake on the hook for double and possibly even quadruple their city-dwelling counterparts. Older folks and those on fixed incomes can’t take having their basic utilizes being raised so drastically and debt put upon their backs without their consent. Enough.
We all want a healthy environment, but when obscure environmental laws are used to push people out of their lifelong homes, then it’s clearly gone too far.
Timothy Adams,
Milltown