Much of the complaining regarding city tax spending comes from conservatives and Jesse Ramos appears to believe only he knows the correct way to allocate them. However, conservatives usually support Donald Trump and make no complaint about:
$7 million spent to take his adult children to England to meet the queen; $1.8 million, and counting, for golf excursions, many to his own courses; at least $10 million for his ego trip July 4th parade; and countless millions for entertainment at Mar-a-Lago. No complaints? Why?
Conservative women, how do you justify the Trump internment camps where babies and children are abused and languish in filth? You scream about the abortion of a fetus but to hell with these brown-skinned little ones? No complaints? Why?
Jim Greaves (letter, July 1), your hateful rhetoric aimed at Gov. Steve Bullock and the Democratic Party is laughable. Your dear leader is the most corrupt occupant of the oval office in history and no complaints from you? Why?
If you care about the children, call or write U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and ask them for help to close the camps. Shame on this tyrant and his administration.
Cheryl Sage,
Florence