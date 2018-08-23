My mother would have made a great bishop, I’m sure, though, from the same gang that gave her a standing ovation for her oratory on the necessity of counselling for priests, these told her that the Catholic Church was not a democracy, it was a theocracy. Mother Theresa was a pope, otherwise not allowed to serve communion due to sexual discrimination, but even she had a funeral recognition of over 100 thousand non-Christians for her devout service. I have a wonderful picture of them both together smiling, working together joyfully for a better world.
But this is the definition of small “c” catholicism, the large “C”, apparently for collusion and willful disdain of its own, has made pretense of God and the truth. Maybe they should have taken counsel from my mother and acted on more than posthumous beatification of the great saint. I know God exists, as does the holy spirit and the Christ, who is gentle and never harms, but these exist regardless of the lies and thuggery of the theocracy that has held its faithful in bondage. I release myself from you and your sins, but pray for the larger family. Amen.
Jacques F. Boulet,
Butte