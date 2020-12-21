 Skip to main content
Selfish behavior doesn't bode well

It would be hard to surpass the morbid, if not amoral, "people will get sick and some may die" sentiment of Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton regarding holding face-to-face meetings at the upcoming Montana legislative session during the spiking COVID-19 pandemic. But then, he is merely parroting our lame duck president and incoming governor who, as very rich guys, have access to expensive medical treatments, fancy hideaways and vaccines that the rest of us do not.

I'm pretty sure that Republican legislators cannot wait to undo the work of the previous Democratic administration, free of face masks and virtual sessions. To risk their own health and lives while doing so is one thing, but to potentially pass this deadly, apolitical virus on to safety-conscious government staff, lobbyists, journalists and the public is quite another.

Sadly, this is the kind of selfish, reactionary and graceless behavior we have come to expect from today's radical Republican Party, and it hardly bodes well for our collective futures in the great state of Montana.

Carl Davis,

Missoula

