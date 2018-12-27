A convenience to you: "I will only be a moment, I’m just dropping off (picking up) kids at school."
In that selfish moment, you could make a handicapped driver look for another place to park, because of your lack of caring (impatience).
That selfish moment when an emergency/maintenance vehicle can’t get into a gate clearly marked: Do not block gate. Because of your selfish lack of caring!
Or, in that selfish moment, a homeowner/emergency vehicle can’t get in or out of their driveway because you are using or blocking that driveway, just turning around (instead of going around the block). "I’m in a hurry, or late, so I will only be a moment."
Let’s all remember, please, your so-called "moment" could be the difference between life or death in an emergency. It may be someone you know!
Enough said.
Chris Horner,
Missoula