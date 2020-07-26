Selfish, short-sighted to not enforce masks

I try to support local business and spend my money as close to home as possible. Sadly, I walked out of both Stevensville groceries last night because of their refusal to mandate masks for their employees or customers. The store owners' argument — that they get more customers by not enforcing the order — is selfish and short-sighted, placing immanent profit over a long-term investment in the safety of their employees, customers and community. So be it.