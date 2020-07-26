Selfish, short-sighted to not enforce masks

Re: "Stevensville speaks from both sides of the mask" (July 23):
I try to support local business and spend my money as close to home as possible. Sadly, I walked out of both Stevensville groceries last night because of their refusal to mandate masks for their employees or customers. The store owners' argument — that they get more customers by not enforcing the order — is selfish and short-sighted, placing immanent profit over a long-term investment in the safety of their employees, customers and community. So be it.
Gas is cheap and the choice is simple. I'll spend my money in Missoula.
Paul Jannuzzi,
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!