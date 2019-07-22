Open letter to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:
How dare you invoke the name of Montana citizens in your affirmation of racist, xenophobic rantings of Donald Trump in your Twitter post? The good people of Montana do not support the hate spewed by Donald Trump and you.
You state that you stand with Donald Trump. If you stand with the racist Donald Trump, that makes you a racist too and in this state you will stand alone.
You should renounce your racist, bigoted ways and those of Donald Trump. Montanans will not re-elect a racist to the Senate.
Shame on you, Steve Daines! You are an embarrassment to the state of Montana and your very presence brings shame on all of us.
Gary Fee,
Alberton