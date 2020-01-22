There are two possible reasons why President Trump should not be impeached. One is that he didn’t pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected. The other is that, even if he did this, it should not be considered a “high crime or misdemeanor.”
On the latter question, it’s hard to imagine a greater threat to our county than letting someone dishonestly rig their own re-election. That means it is critical to our democracy for our senators to carefully weigh the facts, and seek out more facts (including witnesses) where what Trump actually did is not clear.
It is tremendously disappointing to see that our U.S. Sen. Steve Daines does not recognize how serious this is, continuing to spout Republican talking points about Trump’s 2016 election instead of acknowledging the corrupt things he has done since then.
The 2018 Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index ranked the United States as a “flawed democracy,” and many of the reasons we are flawed are results of Trump’s actions — and this was before Trump’s Ukraine maneuverings were exposed.
Our democracy is the source of our freedom. Please contact Senator Daines and ask him to stand up for our democracy by taking the impeachment trial seriously.
Jonathan Haber,
Missoula